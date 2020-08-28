Funded research projects climb for sixth year at UNCG

In the latest fiscal year, UNC Greensboro faculty brought in a total of $42.4M in grant and contract funding to support their research, scholarship, and creative activity.

The FY 2020 total surpasses the last nine fiscal year figures and contributes to a six-year stretch of impressive growth in research funding at UNCG. From FY 2015 to FY 2020, funding increased by 40%.

“UNCG’s growth in external funding reflects the expertise and research acumen of our faculty across disciplines,” said Vice Chancellor for Research Terri L. Shelton.

“Over the past six years we have invested in attracting talented new faculty and in increasing infrastructure and support – from instrumentation to internal grants – for our existing faculty. Meanwhile, our research networks and coalitions have created hotbeds of interdisciplinary inquiry, spurring a diverse range of groundbreaking discoveries and scholarly products. These activities are also producing larger, multi-year, federal grants.”

The university’s largest new awards in FY 2020 include:

$15.6M and $6.1M projects funded by the U.S. Department of Education to improve educational opportunities and academic outcomes for disadvantaged and low-income students across NC, SC, and Georgia and to partner with Piedmont school districts on teacher training

a $2.2M project funded by the Department of Health and Human Services to train clinical psychologists from disadvantaged backgrounds, to enter primary care settings and medically underserved communities

Four projects, each over $1M and three funded by the National Institutes of Health, to investigate the mechanics of mutation, the adaptive evolution of bacterial genomes, and the development of type one diabetes.

